At least 16 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals of Kyrgyzstan for a day. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 4 people have recovered in Bishkek, 12 — in Jalal-Abad region.

In general, 130 COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals in Kyrgyzstan.