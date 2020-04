An earthquake occurred today in Kyrgyzstan at 10.34. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

Focus of the earthquake was on the border with Uzbekistan. Tremors with a force of magnitude 4 were registered there.

An earthquake of 2.5 points was felt in Azhek and Kara-Ugkur villages in Jalal-Abad region.

According to preliminary information, no victims and destructions were registered.