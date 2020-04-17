10,000 Kyrgyzstanis left without money, job in Moscow, Moscow Oblast

As of today, 10,000 Kyrgyzstanis are left without work and money in Moscow and Moscow Oblast of Russia. ROD human rights center reported with reference to Development of Migration Charity Foundation.

Migrants massively moved to hostels, where rent is lower. The foundation was able to support only a little more than 1,100 compatriots, so the organization’s management is forced to appeal to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov with a request to provide material assistance to compatriots in the capital of Russia and its suburbs.

There are more than 700,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Russia, but their number can unofficially reach about 1 million.