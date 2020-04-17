14:29
Kyrgyzstanis stuck in Istanbul finally leave for homeland

A plane with Kyrgyzstanis took off from Istanbul for Bishkek. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

More than 210 Kyrgyzstanis have been waiting for their return home for more than two weeks.

Turkish Airlines announced its readiness at any time to operate a flight from Istanbul to Bishkek in order to bring our compatriots home. However, Kyrgyz officials have been resolving this issue unreasonably long.

All passengers will be accommodated at Ak-Keme hotel for observation upon arrival.

«The government continues work on return of citizens of Kyrgyzstan from abroad,» the center said.
