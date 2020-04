As of today, 857 people are under observation in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the number of contacts with coronavirus patients is 7,593 people. Moreover, 1,612 people are close contacts, and 5,981 are contacts of the second category.

A total of 489 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country, 116 of them are doctors.