Kyrgyzstan tightens control over persons who contacted infected with COVID-19

Control over those who was in contact with infected with COVID-19 has been tightened in Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Prime Minister of the country Kubatbek Boronov told today at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

At least 7,537 people are in home quarantine, 1,556 people among them are close contacts (category I), and 5,981 — the others (category II). «It is necessary to continue intensive work to monitor compliance with home quarantine by contact persons. There should be no omissions. Law enforcement agencies must constantly control absence of movement, external contacts with neighbors or relatives,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

Plenipotentiary representatives of the government in the regions, heads of districts were instructed to provide all the conditions for purchase by farmers of necessary spare parts for repairing agricultural machinery; workshops and relevant specialists, spare parts sales outlets should work.

«There will be no concessions to anyone. All tasks must be fulfilled without delay. Demand on all of us is very large; it is a matter of life and death.There is no room for error,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

At least 466 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 91 people have been discharged, 5 have died.