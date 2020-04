At least 13 patients with previously confirmed COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

They all have tested negative for coronavirus. «At least two out of 13 discharged patients are from Osh, 3 -from Bishkek, 4 — from Naryn region, 4 — from Issyk-Kul region. As a result, 91 patients with previously confirmed COVID-19 have been discharged throughout the country,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

There are 466 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the republic as of today.