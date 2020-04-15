18:16
Sale of alcohol banned in Osh city

Commandant’s Office of Nookat, Kara-Suu districts and Osh city issued a temporary ban on sale of alcoholic beverages. Head of the Commandant’s Office, Malik Nurdinov, told at a press conference.

The Commandant asked sellers to take this decision with understanding.

«After a person drinks one bottle, he goes to buy the second, and then — the third. After that, he breaks the curfew, begins to conflict with law enforcers. Other drunk people get into a car, get in traffic accident, and it leads to the death of people. I ask you to wait 15 days and not to sell alcohol. If alcohol is still sold despite the ban, the relevant authorities will take actions. Citizens themselves also asked for such an order,» Malik Nurdinov said.
