Infected with coronavirus have contacted 7,455 people. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 1,528 people are close contacts (relatives), 5,977 — other contacts (colleagues, friends, neighbors).

There are 902 people under observation.

There are 449 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. 98 of them are doctors.