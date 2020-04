Seven more people have recovered from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, two patients have been discharged from the Osh Regional Hospital and five people — in Bishkek.

«Repeated tests showed a negative result. In total, 78 patients have recovered from coronavirus as of today,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

There are 449 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. 98 of them are doctors.