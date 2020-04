Fifteen more doctors have contracted coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told today at a briefing.

According to him, a total of 98 healthcare workers got infected with coronavirus in the country.

“All the cases are being investigated. Three of new cases are in Bishkek, 2- in Osh region, 10 – in Osh city,” he said.

As of today, 449 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan.