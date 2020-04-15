10:39
Kyrgyzstanis stuck in Novosibirsk threaten government with lawsuit

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan who stuck in Novosibirsk city (Russia) threaten the government with a lawsuit. One of the passengers of the canceled flight Novosibirsk — Bishkek Irina Stepkicheva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, two pregnant women, who have been accommodated in a hostel, have a risk of miscarriage, and both have the late pregnancy. One of them has problems with kidneys. Earlier, one of the Kyrgyz women had already had a miscarriage.

«On what basis are they not letting us into the country? This is just a mockery. We are not migrants and not migrant workers, we are all citizens of Kyrgyzstan and arrived in Novosibirsk for a short period, not for work. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov lied, having promised that we will fly to Bishkek on April 11. We are ready to sue the government,» Irina Stepkicheva said.

The day before, speaking at a joint meeting of relevant committees of the Parliament, the Minister of Transport and Roads Zhanat Beishenov told that Rosavia refused the flight from Novosibirsk. According to the government, one flight from Novosibirsk will cost $ 30,000.

Recall, thousands of Kyrgyzstanis got stuck at their places of residence and cannot return home, because many countries have suspended air traffic due to the threat of spread of coronavirus.
