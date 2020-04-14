17:53
English

Three medical workers still in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan

Three medical workers are still in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, patients are transferred to intensive care units, if their condition worsens.

Recall, there are 430 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 79 of them are doctors. At least 24 of the infected are doctors, 32 — paramedical staff: nurses, laboratory specialists, medical assistants. The rest are nursing staff — nurses, laundresses, cooks and others.
