16:21
USD 78.25
EUR 85.58
RUB 1.06
English

Employee of Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus case has been detected at the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy head of the ministry Nurbolot Usenbaev told to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, guard of the ministry tested positive for the virus.

«We are finding out where he got infected. Epidemiological investigation will show it. We have isolated the man; he is being treated. Analyzes of the other employees of the central office are negative,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

As of today, there are 430 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/150087/
views: 163
Print
Related
Number of children infected with coronavirus rises to 40 in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 70,091 people for a day
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
Infected with coronavirus contact 7,100 people in Kyrgyzstan
Four more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Nine patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
11 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 17 people discharged from Nookat hospital
96 laboratory specialists trained in diagnosis of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid
Popular
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15
Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek
38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
14 April, Tuesday
16:11
Natural gas rates to remain the same in April in Kyrgyzstan Natural gas rates to remain the same in April in Kyrgyz...
15:50
State of emergency until April 30: Passes automatically extended
15:20
Employee of Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tests positive for COVID-19
15:10
State of emergency announced in Naryn and At-Bashi district of Kyrgyzstan
14:40
State of emergency extended in Kyrgyzstan until April 30