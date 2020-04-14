Employee of Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus case has been detected at the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy head of the ministry Nurbolot Usenbaev told to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, guard of the ministry tested positive for the virus.

«We are finding out where he got infected. Epidemiological investigation will show it. We have isolated the man; he is being treated. Analyzes of the other employees of the central office are negative,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

As of today, there are 430 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.