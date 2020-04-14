13:19
Health Ministry announces date of opening of Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital

Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital in Bishkek is ready to receive patients. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing today.

According to him, the hospital will be used as soon as necessary, if the number of patients with coronavirus infection increases.

In May 2019, Kyrgyzstan ratified an agreement between the governments of the two countries on the opening, joint management and transfer of the Bishkek State Hospital of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship. Construction of the modern clinic at the expense of a grant from Turkey began in June 2016. The hospital is designed for 72 beds (including 21 places in the intensive care unit).

In late March, Turkey has temporarily handed over the hospital to the Ministry of Health for use in combating the coronavirus epidemic.
