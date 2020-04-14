13:18
Infected with coronavirus contact 7,100 people in Kyrgyzstan

Infected with coronavirus have contacted 7,100 people. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 1,417 people are relatives and friends of the laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patients, 5,683 people are other contacts.

At least 974 people are under observation all over the country.

«In total, 27,013 blood samples have been received for testing since April 5. Some 26,147 of them have been tested. About 1,019 analyses have been checked over the past day,» the official said.

As of today, there are 430 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.
