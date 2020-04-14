Hotline opened for Kyrgyzstanis in St. Petersburg

Humanitarian, social and informational assistance is being provided to citizens of Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast of Russia who find themselves in a difficult situation as part of the fight against COVID-19. Spokesperson for the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, Olga Gnezdilova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, assistance is being provided by representatives of the Embassy and the Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation, the Kyrgyz diaspora in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Oblast, public and youth organizations, business circles, as well as volunteers.

To combat the coronavirus, citizens of Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg have transferred 100,000 rubles to a special account of the Central Treasury of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The headquarters organized information support and hot meals at Pulkovo airport for compatriots who could not leave for their homeland.

Humanitarian aid in the form of food products is provided to Kyrgyzstanis who find themselves in difficult financial situation in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Oblast.