EAEU presidents to hold video conference on coronavirus

Working meeting of members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held today, on April 14. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

The event will be held on the initiative of the Chairman of the SEEC, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The heads of state will discuss issues of prevention of coronavirus and ensuring economic stability in the Eurasian Economic Union. The meeting will be held in a videoconference mode.

Recall, the Eurasian Economic Council includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.