Citizens of Kazakhstan try to cross state border across Chu river

Border guards of the Department of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan for Chui region detained four citizens of Kazakhstan and one citizen of Kyrgyzstan for attempt to illegally cross the state border. Public Relations and Mass Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

The citizens illegally wade through Chu river from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan. They were detained by a border patrol unit in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The detained violators of the state border were handed over to employees of the relevant state bodies for further proceedings.
