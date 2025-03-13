Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to sign agreement on borders junction point

Kyrgyzstan will sign an agreement on the state borders junction point with two neighboring countries. The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon announced on March 13 in a joint statement with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov following a meeting in Bishkek.

«With the signing of the agreement on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border today, the respected Sadyr Nurgozhoevich and I agreed to soon conclude an agreement between the Republic of Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the state borders junction point,» Emomali Rahmon said.

He added that this document is planned to be signed on March 31 in the city of Khujand.

Earlier, during the talks between Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, it was reported that the heads of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan would take part in the joint celebration of Nooruz in Khujand on March 31.

In February, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov reported that the first ever trilateral summit with the participation of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan would be held in Khujand on March 31. The official noted that the leaders of the three countries would discuss key issues of cooperation aimed at ensuring security, stability and prosperity in Central Asia.