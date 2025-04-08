16:43
Uzbek woman crosses Kyrgyz-Kazakh border by wading across river

Border guards detained a citizen of Uzbekistan who illegally crossed the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border by wading across the Chu River. The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«During patrolling, a border unit discovered a Mercedes-Benz vehicle on the territory of Kazakhstan, located in close proximity to the state border. Having moved quickly to the corresponding border section on the Kyrgyz side, border guards detained a woman who had crossed the border on foot through the Chu River from Kazakhstan into Kyrgyzstan. The detainee had no identification documents,» the statement says.

According to the Border Service, the woman identified herself as U.M.R, a 40-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan. After the necessary documents were drawn up, she was handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and clarification of the circumstances.
