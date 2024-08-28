Border Service names reason for long queues at border with Uzbekistan

Checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek section of the state border are operating as usual, the Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, since August 10, there has been another increase in the flow of passengers and cars passing through Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint.

About 18,000-26,000 people cross the checkpoint daily. At the same time, its throughput capacity, taking into account the continuous border control, is 16,400 people per day.

«A significant increase in the number of citizens and vehicles crossing the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border through Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint is the cause of queues, as well as accumulation of passenger vehicles in front of the checkpoint and is associated with the work of the markets in Osh region (wholesale trade days at the markets are Tuesday and Saturday), the arrival of students to their places of study, the ongoing tourist season and seasonal work,» the Border Service said.

At least 33 passport control booths are working at the checkpoint:

Passenger traffic is separated: a separate corridor has been created for citizens crossing the border with cargo and those without it;

Border patrols at Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint are equipped with video recorders that record the situation at the checkpoint;

Order is maintained in the area adjacent to the checkpoint in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

It is noted that there are video cameras and an information board with the phone numbers of the hotline and the Border Service management at the state border checkpoint.

«All citizens’ requests are promptly considered by the Border Service management, and if necessary, an official investigation is conducted,» the statement says.

As of August 28, the following checkpoints are operating on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border:

In Jalal-Abad region: Madaniyat-Avtodorozhny, Baimak-Avtodorozhny;

In Osh region: Dostuk-Avtodorozhny;

In Batken region: Kyzyl-Kiya — Avtodorozhny, Kadamdzhai-Avtodorozhny, Kaitpas-Avtodorozhny, Ak-Kiya — Avtodorozhny, Otukchu-Avtodorozhny, Chechme-Avtodorozhny.

The Border Service recommends citizens to plan their trips and travel routes in advance.