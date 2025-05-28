15:23
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

President unveils monument to servicemen died defending state border

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov today took part in the opening ceremony of a monument to servicemen who died defending the state border at the Ata-Beyit National Historical and Memorial Complex.

The head of state was accompanied by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev and other officials.

The servicemen removed the canvas from the monument, after which the National Anthem of the Kyrgyz Republic was performed. After laying flowers at the memorial, the participants honored the memory of the dead with a minute of silence. Then a three-volley rifle salute was fired.

Sadyr Japarov laid flowers at the monument erected in memory of the servicemen who died defending the state border of the country. Then the participants read a prayer.

At the conclusion of the event, the president spoke with the relatives of the fallen heroes and noted that their heroism would forever remain in the memory of the Kyrgyz people.
link: https://24.kg/english/330701/
views: 79
Print
Related
Memorial sign to Hero of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Zhusuev unveiled in Bishkek
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent
Uzbek woman crosses Kyrgyz-Kazakh border by wading across river
Agreement on state border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan: CSTO’s statement
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to sign agreement on borders junction point
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan exchange villages, land plots along state border
Monument to Manas erected in Uzgen for 5.2 million soms
Aikol Manas monument in Bishkek to be dismantled for reconstruction
Theater building belonging to historical monuments returned to state
Invasion of Kyrgyzstan in 2022: Monument to fallen servicemen unveiled
Popular
CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan
Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh
Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
28 May, Wednesday
15:20
International equestrian project Gallops 2025 to be held on Son-Kul Lake International equestrian project Gallops 2025 to be hel...
15:05
President unveils monument to servicemen died defending state border
14:49
Two irrigation canals commissioned in Osh region
14:33
Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade of France visits Kyrgyzstan
14:14
Cable way planned to be built in Bishkek by 2028