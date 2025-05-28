President unveils monument to servicemen died defending state border

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov today took part in the opening ceremony of a monument to servicemen who died defending the state border at the Ata-Beyit National Historical and Memorial Complex.

The head of state was accompanied by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev and other officials.

The servicemen removed the canvas from the monument, after which the National Anthem of the Kyrgyz Republic was performed. After laying flowers at the memorial, the participants honored the memory of the dead with a minute of silence. Then a three-volley rifle salute was fired.

Sadyr Japarov laid flowers at the monument erected in memory of the servicemen who died defending the state border of the country. Then the participants read a prayer.

At the conclusion of the event, the president spoke with the relatives of the fallen heroes and noted that their heroism would forever remain in the memory of the Kyrgyz people.