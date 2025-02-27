Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan exchange villages, land plots along state border

The village of Dostuk in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan was transferred to Tajikistan. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, announced at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees.

According to him, this village is located far from Kyrgyz villages.

«There is no economic or strategic benefit from it for us. But we said that we have built this village from scratch. There are new houses, a border outpost. Therefore, as compensation, we received 30 hectares of land,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

Thus, 91 hectares of land of the residents of Dostuk village in Batken district, Mozait (8.3 hectares), the village of Kok-Terek (17.5 hectares), Tash-Tumshuk (20.1 hectares) and Dacha plot (5 hectares) were transferred to the Tajik side. The total area of ​​the transferred lands is 141.9 hectares.

In return, Kyrgyzstan received:

Samonion village in Isfara district (18.4 hectares),

Dakhma land plot (3.1 hectares),

Part of Khodjai Allo village (21.5 hectares),

Gavsuvar land plot (2.7 hectares),

Min-Bulak area (42 hectares with a garden),

Part of Lakkon land plot (55 hectares) — a total of 142.7 hectares.

The day before, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev reported that the process of ratifying the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the state border would be completed within a month.

The agreement on the state border was signed on February 21 in Bishkek following negotiations between government delegations on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. According to Kamchybek Tashiev, a number of documents have been prepared — an agreement on the state border, an agreement on energy facilities and water resources, an agreement on the use of cross roads and the construction of new roads. The document itself has not yet been presented to the public.