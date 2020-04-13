Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid

The Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan for the fight against coronavirus received humanitarian assistance. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a briefing.

According to him, the humanitarian aid comes both from abroad and from local residents.

«Yesterday, we have received 50 needed thermal imagers and 100 portable thermometers. They will be distributed among quarantine posts. The Ministry of Health is also considering issue of purchase of 50,000 kits of special personal protective equipment. They include protective suits, goggles and so on. In this regard, we can say that the doctors are provided with everything necessary,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

There are 419 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 79 of them are doctors.