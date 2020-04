At least 24,901 tests for coronavirus have been carried out in Kyrgyzstan since April 5. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told today at a briefing.

According to him, a total of 25,654 samples have been received. At the same time, 753 tests have been carried out for the last day.

Up to date, there are 419 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan.