Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives protective means for $ 200,000

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan was handed over the necessary assistance totaling $ 200,000 to prevent spread of coronavirus. Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC reports.

The assistance was raised jointly with a Chinese partner — ZiJin Mining Corporation (Altynken LLC). The Ministry of Health received 5,000 medical glasses, 25,000 pairs of gloves, 10,000 protective suits, 100 portable thermometers and 50 thermal imagers.

«The list of necessary means was coordinated with the Republican Emergency Response Center and was formed on the basis of personal protective equipment that is urgently needed by medical workers who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic and are working almost around the clock,» Almaz Alimbekov, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, said.

Recall, Altynken LLC is a joint venture of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC (40 percent share) and the Chinese corporation ZiJin Mining. The company is developing Taldy-Bulak Levoberezhny deposit.

There are 419 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, 79 of them are doctors.
