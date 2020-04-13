11:24
Government of Kyrgyzstan promises to provide doctors with protective means

Government of Kyrgyzstan promises to fully provide each doctor working in the risk zone with protective equipment. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

The Ministry of Health has been instructed to tighten control over compliance with the necessary requirements to prevent cases of infection of physicians.

According to the Government, the budget of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund is 16 billion soms. The budget is executed at 2.9 billion.

«In the first quarter of this year, financing of guaranteed salaries, taking into account coefficient of labor participation of medical workers, was carried out in full in accordance with the submitted applications. At least 1,707.2 billion soms have been allocated for this purpose, and 311.4 million soms — for insurance contributions to the Social Fund. In addition, in the first quarter, 78.5 million soms have been paid to family doctors for the performance indicators, and 22.7 million — to family nurses,» the Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova told.

At least 63 medical workers contracted coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan.
