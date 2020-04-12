15:37
USD 77.80
EUR 85.13
RUB 1.05
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.7 million people

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has risen to 1,777,517 globally over the past day. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 79,246 people.

The highest number of the infected is in the USA (529,887), Spain (163,027), Italy (152,271), Germany (125,452), France (130,730) and the United Kingdom (79,885).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 400,000. During the day, the figure grew by 27,567 people.

At least 108,867 people died from the virus (growth by 6,109 people for a day), including 19,468 people — in Italy, 16,606 — in Spain and 13,832 — in France.

At least 377 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 865 cases — in Kazakhstan, 767 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 13,584. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/149896/
views: 94
Print
Related
Six people with COVID-19 are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
New coronavirus cases confirmed in people under observation in Kyrgyzstan
Mechanical ventilator delivered to hospital in Talas
Infected with COVID-19 contacted more than 6,500 people
At least 63 doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Five observation units operate permanently in Bishkek
1,119 people are under observation in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus in USA exceeds 500,000 people
Kyrgyzstan organizes free online consultations with psychologists for doctors
Popular
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
12 April, Sunday
15:10
Six people with COVID-19 are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan Six people with COVID-19 are in intensive care units in...
15:01
New coronavirus cases confirmed in people under observation in Kyrgyzstan
14:49
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.7 million people
14:37
Mechanical ventilator delivered to hospital in Talas
14:32
Turkey not to fine foreigners for visa violations