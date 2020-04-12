Turkey not to fine foreigners for visa violations

Turkey will not impose penalties on foreign citizens who have exceeded period of a visa stay or residence permit. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkey reported.

The decision was made due to COVID-19 pandemic and cancellation of flights. «These measures will be valid until resumption of regular flights,» the Embassy said.

The day before the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey imposed an around-the-clock weekend curfew in 31 cities.

«The Embassy calls on citizens of Kyrgyzstan, temporarily staying, studying, working, and permanently residing in Turkey, to comply with all requirements and measures taken to protect the population from the spread of coronavirus,» the Embassy said.

According to the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan, at least 30,000 citizens of the republic work in Turkey.