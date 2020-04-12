15:37
USD 77.80
EUR 85.13
RUB 1.05
English

Turkey not to fine foreigners for visa violations

Turkey will not impose penalties on foreign citizens who have exceeded period of a visa stay or residence permit. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkey reported.

The decision was made due to COVID-19 pandemic and cancellation of flights. «These measures will be valid until resumption of regular flights,» the Embassy said.

The day before the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey imposed an around-the-clock weekend curfew in 31 cities.

«The Embassy calls on citizens of Kyrgyzstan, temporarily staying, studying, working, and permanently residing in Turkey, to comply with all requirements and measures taken to protect the population from the spread of coronavirus,» the Embassy said.

According to the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan, at least 30,000 citizens of the republic work in Turkey.
link: https://24.kg/english/149893/
views: 116
Print
Related
Over 300 citizens of Kyrgyzstan stranded in Turkey
Turkey suspends flights to other countries due to coronavirus
Turkey transfers Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital to Health Ministry
Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Turkey placed under observation at Ak-Keme hotel
Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
Lawsuit against Turkish Ambassador. Ex-Foreign Minister loses case
Ataturk park to be repaired at the expense of Turkey
Earthquake in Turkey: Nine people killed in province where ethnic Kyrgyz live
Lawsuit against Ambassador of Turkey: Askar Aitmatov changes claims
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss World Nomad Games by phone
Popular
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
12 April, Sunday
15:10
Six people with COVID-19 are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan Six people with COVID-19 are in intensive care units in...
15:01
New coronavirus cases confirmed in people under observation in Kyrgyzstan
14:49
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.7 million people
14:37
Mechanical ventilator delivered to hospital in Talas
14:32
Turkey not to fine foreigners for visa violations