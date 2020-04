Five observation units are constantly working in Bishkek. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Quarantine zones are located at Ak-Keme, Garden Hotel and Dostuk hotels, the National Oncology Center, and Mambet Mamakeev National Surgical Center.

There are 1,119 people under observation in Kyrgyzstan. There are 339 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today, 51 of them are doctors.