20:58
USD 77.80
EUR 84.56
RUB 1.04
English

Doctors-volunteers leave for Naryn and Osh to help colleagues

Two teams of highly qualified medical workers from Bishkek left for Naryn and Osh regions of the republic. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The doctors-volunteers, including infectious disease specialists, epidemiologists, pediatricians and family doctors, will stay in the regions and perform their duties until the situation with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan is clarified.

The ministry noted that it was decided to send the leading infection control specialists to investigate the nosocomial transmission of COVID-19 among medical workers in Osh city and in Osh region.

As the Deputy Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev noted, epidemiologists have a great responsibility. Thanks to them, it will be possible to quickly develop instructions for further actions.

«We hope you will be of great help to us both in the investigation and in raising the morale of colleagues at the epicenter of the situation. If you have any questions or difficulties, the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health is here, where you can always turn. We expect good news from you upon arrival. Good luck to you,» he said.

The Ministry of Health noted that each health worker is provided with the necessary protective equipment. In addition, they carry protective suits, masks, gloves and other medical products with them.

As of today, there are 298 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 39 of them are doctors. Five people have died.
link: https://24.kg/english/149781/
views: 117
Print
Related
Rapid test for coronavirus used for contact persons in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.6 million people
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Eight people in serious condition
Native of Kyrgyzstan dies of coronavirus in Pakistan
Five more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
87-year-old patient dies of coronavirus in Nookat district
18 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Ministry tells about infected with coronavirus Kyrgyzstanis abroad
President of Kyrgyzstan demands provision of doctors with protective equipment
Kyrgyzstan purchases 30,000 coronavirus diagnostic test kits
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors 10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors
10 April, Friday
19:33
Doctors-volunteers leave for Naryn and Osh to help colleagues Doctors-volunteers leave for Naryn and Osh to help coll...
19:17
President Jeenbekov urges heads of Turkic-speaking states to help migrants
18:52
Kazakhstan extends state of emergency until the end of April
18:36
Four drunk policemen detained for breaking curfew in Bishkek
18:30
Humanitarian aid from billionaire Jack Ma delivered to Kyrgyzstan