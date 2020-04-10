Doctors-volunteers leave for Naryn and Osh to help colleagues

Two teams of highly qualified medical workers from Bishkek left for Naryn and Osh regions of the republic. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The doctors-volunteers, including infectious disease specialists, epidemiologists, pediatricians and family doctors, will stay in the regions and perform their duties until the situation with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan is clarified.

The ministry noted that it was decided to send the leading infection control specialists to investigate the nosocomial transmission of COVID-19 among medical workers in Osh city and in Osh region.

As the Deputy Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev noted, epidemiologists have a great responsibility. Thanks to them, it will be possible to quickly develop instructions for further actions.

«We hope you will be of great help to us both in the investigation and in raising the morale of colleagues at the epicenter of the situation. If you have any questions or difficulties, the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health is here, where you can always turn. We expect good news from you upon arrival. Good luck to you,» he said.

The Ministry of Health noted that each health worker is provided with the necessary protective equipment. In addition, they carry protective suits, masks, gloves and other medical products with them.

As of today, there are 298 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 39 of them are doctors. Five people have died.