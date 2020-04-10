14:52
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Eight people in serious condition

Nine people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, eight people infected with coronavirus are in serious condition.

Madamin Karataev noted that rapid tests for coronavirus have been taken from all passengers of Novosibirsk — Bishkek flight, who arrived the day before.

«At least 17 people arrived. Everyone tested negative,» he said.

As of today, there are 298 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 39 of them are doctors. Five people have died.
