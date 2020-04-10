13:21
Kyrgyz migrants in Moscow appeal to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Several migrants from Kyrgyzstan gathered at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow. They demand to send them to their homeland. Representatives of the diaspora told.

According to them, migrants were not allowed into the airport, but the Kyrgyz did not want to disperse.

«We were supposed to fly away on March 29. We were deceived. People say that there are flights, officials are evacuated on them,» the migrants said.

Representatives of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia and the diaspora activists held talks with citizens of Kyrgyzstan and asked not to stay outside overnight. They were accommodated in dormitories later. Pregnant women were also among those who wanted to return to their homeland. They flatly refused to leave the airport.

«Our compatriots gathered here again, although no flights are expected. They say that one of the politicians promised to provide them with a plane. We ask not to give empty promises,» representatives of the diaspora addressed officials.

President of Kyrgyz Unity — Kyrgyz Birimdigi organization (Moscow) Abdygany Shakirov asked the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov on Facebook to organize flights from major Russian cities to the Kyrgyz Republic once a week.

«Migrants need state support. Many found themselves in a difficult situation, there are patients and those who urgently need to leave for Kyrgyzstan,» the author of the post says.

According to Abdygany Shakirov, due to the lack of air traffic, difficulties with delivery of cargo 200 to homeland arise.
