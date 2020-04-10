13:21
Native of Kyrgyzstan dies of coronavirus in Pakistan

A native of Kyrgyzstan, member of Tablighi Jamaat movement, died of coronavirus in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 9. The News International reports.

The 73-year-old native of the Kyrgyz Republic, Abdul Wahab, was shifted to Mayo Hospital from Raiwind Markaz on April 1.

In addition to the symptoms of COVID-19, the man suffered from diabetes.

According to the media outlet, 58 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab province on April 9. As a result, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 2,224 people, 662 of them are members of Tablighi Jamaat.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, 23 Kyrgyzstanis living abroad are infected with coronavirus.

As of today, there are 298 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. Five people have died.
