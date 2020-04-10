Migrants transfer $ 313.6 million to Kyrgyzstan for 2 months of 2020

In January-February 2020, the inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 313.6 million. The National Bank of the country provided such data.

In February, $ 165.1 million have been transferred to the republic. This is $ 16.6 million more than a month earlier. But compared with February 2019, the figure declined by $ 14.3 million, and with December of the same year — by $ 49.8 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 304.7 million. Other $ 4.9 million have been transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other states, and $ 3.3 million — from the United States.

As a result of January 2020, there was also an outflow of funds of $ 74.9 million. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 73.41 million.

The net inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 238.7 million in January of this year.

Recall, the volume of remittances to the country amounted to $ 2,407 billion last year. At least $ 554.5 million have been transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other states. Net inflow is $ 1,852.5 billion.