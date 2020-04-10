11:50
USD 77.80
EUR 84.56
RUB 1.04
English

Migrants transfer $ 313.6 million to Kyrgyzstan for 2 months of 2020

In January-February 2020, the inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 313.6 million. The National Bank of the country provided such data.

In February, $ 165.1 million have been transferred to the republic. This is $ 16.6 million more than a month earlier. But compared with February 2019, the figure declined by $ 14.3 million, and with December of the same year — by $ 49.8 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 304.7 million. Other $ 4.9 million have been transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other states, and $ 3.3 million — from the United States.

As a result of January 2020, there was also an outflow of funds of $ 74.9 million. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 73.41 million.

The net inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 238.7 million in January of this year.

Recall, the volume of remittances to the country amounted to $ 2,407 billion last year. At least $ 554.5 million have been transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other states. Net inflow is $ 1,852.5 billion.
link: https://24.kg/english/149705/
views: 69
Print
Related
Migrants transfer $ 148.5 million to Kyrgyzstan in January 2020
Migrants transfer $ 2.4 billion to Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan continues to decline
Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money
Limit on money transfers to Kyrgyzstan from Russia increased to 150,000 rubles
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 242.1 mln over the year
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan decrease by almost $ 200 million for year
Russia retains restrictions on remittances from Kyrgyzstan
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Kyrgyzstan has one of most liberal financial transfer systems
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors 10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors
10 April, Friday
11:43
Media Toptoo 2020 forum to be held online due to coronavirus Media Toptoo 2020 forum to be held online due to corona...
11:29
Five more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:21
Migrants transfer $ 313.6 million to Kyrgyzstan for 2 months of 2020
10:54
87-year-old patient dies of coronavirus in Nookat district
10:49
Russian Drama Theater to participate in International Festival