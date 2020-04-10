11:50
18 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan

At least 18 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Deputy Minister of Health of the republic Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, 6 new facts were confirmed in Bishkek, 8 — in Chui region (Kemin district — 6, Tokmak — 1, Alamedin district — 1), 3 — in Jalal-Abad region (Suzak district — 2, Jalal-Abad city — 1), 1- in Issyk-Kul region (Ak-Suu district).

As of today, there are 298 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 34 of them are doctors.
