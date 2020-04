Tolo Isakov has been relieved of the post of the Deputy Minister of Health and the State Chief Sanitary Doctor of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Neither the reason for his dismissal, nor possible candidates for the vacant post were voiced.

Tolo Isakov himself, as well as the press service of the Ministry of Health, are not available for comment on this issue.

Tolo Isakov had worked at the post for a little more than two months.