Four people contract COVID-19 at State Sanitary and Epidemiological Center

Four people got infected with coronavirus at the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, six contact people are in observation units.

«We identified all the contact persons, and took tests from them. The employees who tested negative continue to work. We placed persons with suspected coronavirus in observation units,» Madamin Karataev said.

There are 280 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 34 of them are doctors. Four people have died. At least 35 people have recovered.