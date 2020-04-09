11:27
Kyrgyzstan starts extra payments to doctors involved in fight against COVID-19

Accrual of additional payments to medical workers for March began in Kyrgyzstan since April 8. Press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

At least 141 medical workers involved in the fight against coronavirus in Chui and Osh regions received an additional salary totaling 1,400 million soms. Salary at the main place of their work is preserved.

«The rest of the health care workers will receive the money within 2-3 days. Payments were made from the deposit account opened for the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, where voluntary donations from individuals and legal entities are transferred. A special commission allocated 38.5 million soms for the additional payments to doctors. Payments will be received by employees of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service, hospitals and primary services working in focal areas,» the Ministry of Health said.

According to the ministry, payments are divided into two categories — for workers who are in quarantine-barracks position, and for employees who can come to work on a duty schedule and go home.

«Compensation payments for doctors will amount to 46,000 soms, for paramedical personnel — up to 41,000 soms, and for junior service personnel — up to 38,000 soms. Compensation payments to employees working on a duty schedule will be up to 29,000 soms,» the Ministry of Health said.
