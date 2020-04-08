18:43
EBRD to continue supporting projects in Kyrgyzstan despite global crisis

President of Kyrgyzstan had a telephone conversation with the Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)Alain Pilloux today.

According to the press service of the head of state, Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that he appreciates the EBRD’s support for infrastructure projects on development of water supply and irrigation systems, as well as on the development of public transport and household waste management.

Alain Pilloux informed that the bank was considering options for providing support and concessional financing for the private sector, especially for enterprises engaged in production of hygiene products and personal protective equipment to combat the spread of coronavirus.

He said that the bank was considering an opportunity of providing liquidity to the banking sector for refinancing of small and medium-sized businesses.

Alain Pilloux assured that the EBRD will continue to support municipal enterprises to improve infrastructure systems, and all planned projects will be implemented in a timely manner and without delay, despite the crisis in the world.
