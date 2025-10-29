EBRD to provide up to €400 million for development of municipal infrastructure

Finance Minister Almaz Baketaev and Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Matteo Patrone signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document envisages the preparation of a framework agreement to support priority projects in municipal infrastructure, irrigation, and transport for a total of up to €400 million, the ministry’s press service reported.

It is noted that this initiative will contribute to the development of sustainable infrastructure in the country and the optimization of EBRD investments.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as part of this cooperation, the EBRD has allocated a second tranche of financing of up to €3.3 million, including a €1.6 million grant, for the implementation of a water supply modernization project in the city of Bazar-Korgon. This project will ensure uninterrupted access to drinking water and improved sanitation for over 60,000 residents.

This is the seventh sovereign infrastructure project signed by the EBRD in Kyrgyzstan in 2025.