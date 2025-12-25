EBRD to allocate €8.3M for rehabilitation of Osh wastewater treatment facilities

On December 25, deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh considered an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on the project «Expansion of Wastewater Treatment Facilities in Osh city.»

It was noted that the EBRD has already implemented two phases of the «Rehabilitation of Water Supply and Sewerage Systems of Osh City» project, with the key component being the rehabilitation of the second wastewater treatment complex with a capacity of 80,000 cubic meters per day.

Currently, only about 60 percent of the city is connected to the centralized sewerage system, while the remaining population and social facilities cannot be connected due to the near-maximum capacity utilization of the second wastewater treatment complex.

Under the proposed project, the first wastewater treatment complex—built in 1965 with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters per day and operated until 1978—will be modernized.

The EBRD will provide a total of €8.3 million in financing, including:

€4 million as an EBRD loan;

€3 million as a grant from the European Union through the Investment Facility for Central Asia;

€1.3 million as a grant from the EBRD’s Special Green Climate Fund.

The EBRD loan will be provided for a period of 15 years at an interest rate of 1 percent per annum, with a four-year grace period. The project implementation period is three years.

Following the discussion, deputies approved the agreement in its second reading.