EBRD to participate in implementation of Bishkek master plan

Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev met with representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), where they discussed joint projects of the city and the bank. The municipality’s press service reported.

The parties discussed the implementation of joint projects, including in the areas of heat and water supply for the capital, as well as Bishkek’s participation in the EBRD’s Green Cities program.

In 2025, at least 19,000 trees were planted in the city, and approximately 50,000 saplings are planned for planting in 2026.

The meeting participants agreed to support key initiatives in the capital, including the implementation of Bishkek’s development master plan until 2050, projects related to the construction of an eco-technology plant, and measures to improve green spaces and air quality.

The mayor emphasized that Bishkek values ​​the EBRD’s support at all stages of the projects and looks forward to continued cooperation in the future.