16:46
USD 87.45
EUR 104.66
RUB 1.14
English

EBRD to participate in implementation of Bishkek master plan

Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev met with representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), where they discussed joint projects of the city and the bank. The municipality’s press service reported.

The parties discussed the implementation of joint projects, including in the areas of heat and water supply for the capital, as well as Bishkek’s participation in the EBRD’s Green Cities program.

The meeting participants agreed to support key initiatives in the capital, including the implementation of Bishkek’s development master plan until 2050, projects related to the construction of an eco-technology plant, and measures to improve green spaces and air quality.

In 2025, at least 19,000 trees were planted in the city, and approximately 50,000 saplings are planned for planting in 2026.

The mayor emphasized that Bishkek values ​​the EBRD’s support at all stages of the projects and looks forward to continued cooperation in the future.
link: https://24.kg/english/359998/
views: 117
Print
Related
EBRD to provide loan for power line construction between Kemin and Balykchy
EBRD to allocate €8.3M for rehabilitation of Osh wastewater treatment facilities
EBRD to allocate $500 million to each participant in Kambarata HPP 1 project
EBRD to provide up to €400 million for development of municipal infrastructure
EBRD could lend up to $1.5 billion for construction of hydro plant in Kyrgyzstan
Finance Ministry and EBRD discuss major infrastructure projects
EBRD ready to cooperate on new infrastructure projects in Bishkek
Agriculture Ministry to take €2.25 million from EBRD for water supply
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EBRD grant and loan for water supply in three cities
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth confirms effectiveness of economic policy
Popular
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
30 January, Friday
16:03
EBRD to participate in implementation of Bishkek master plan EBRD to participate in implementation of Bishkek master...
15:57
Ombudsman's Institute concerned about rise in new childhood cancer cases
15:47
International Computerized Testing Center opened at Kyrgyztest
15:33
National Bank's profit for 2025 to be transferred to budget
15:14
Around 800,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently abroad