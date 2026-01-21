EBRD to provide loan for power line construction between Kemin and Balykchy

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing the Kyrgyz Republic with a €61.7 million loan to modernize the national electricity network, the EBRD press service reported.

The financial package also includes an investment grant of up to €3 million and €3 million in technical assistance. These funds will enable the reconstruction of the national electricity transmission infrastructure.

The project will help the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan JSC build a new 53-kilometer, 500-kilovolt power line between the cities of Kemin and Balykchy. Additionally, a new 500-kilovolt substation will be constructed in Balykchy, the EBRD noted.

According to the bank, the country’s power sector requires upgrades, as about 90 percent of substations have been in operation for more than 25 years. Technical and commercial losses in the networks amount to nearly 14.6 percent, far above international standards.

The modernization is expected to reduce electricity losses by 34 gigawatt-hours annually and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 3,323 tons of CO₂ equivalent per year.

The project will ensure reliable electricity supply and allow Kyrgyzstan to export surplus «green» hydroelectric power to neighboring countries.

The EBRD has been operating in the Kyrgyz Republic since 1992 and has invested nearly €1.15 billion in 280 projects to date.