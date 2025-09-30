EBRD ready to cooperate on new infrastructure projects in Bishkek

First Deputy Mayor of Bishkek Mirlanbek Baigonchokov and Deputy Mayor Nurgazy Kurmanbekov met with representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) at Orto-Alysh water intake facility. The press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The bank representatives noted the positive results of previously implemented projects and expressed their willingness to continue cooperation in new areas.

Mirlanbek Baigonchokov, in turn, emphasized that the city is ready to consider projects aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure. A particular priority remains the modernization of the water supply system, as well as the reconstruction of utility networks in new residential areas annexed to Bishkek as part of the administrative-territorial reform.

The urgent need for the construction of wastewater treatment facilities in the east and west of the capital was also noted.

It was further recalled that under an Asian Development Bank project, Bishkek has already acquired 120 modern electric buses.

«The capital is open to cooperation and ready to work with international partners to develop transport, utility, and environmental infrastructure,» the deputy mayor stated.