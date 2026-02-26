12:50
Foreign Minister and EBRD Vice President discuss enhancing economic resilience

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met in London with Matteo Patrone, Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed joint implementation of projects aimed at modernizing infrastructure, strengthening economic resilience, and improving the quality of life for the population.

Particular attention was paid to the construction of hydropower plants, the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, and the rehabilitation of water supply systems.

Matteo Patrone noted the positive dynamics of Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth and reaffirmed the EBRD’s readiness to strengthen partnership and participate in the implementation of the mentioned projects.
