Finance Ministry and EBRD discuss major infrastructure projects

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan and the EBRD discussed major infrastructure projects.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s press service, Finance Minister Almaz Baketaev met with Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director for Central Asia at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

They discussed bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of major infrastructure projects—the construction of Kambarata HPP 1, the reconstruction of Kara-Balta — Chaldovar highway, and Kemin -Balykchy power transmission line project.

The parties expressed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation and agreed to develop bilateral relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EBRD.
