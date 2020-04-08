18:43
Criminal case opened against COVID-19 patient for breaking quarantine in Naryn

Police of Naryn region began pre-trial proceedings on the fact of violation of the sanitary-epidemiological rules by a man infected with coronavirus. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Naryn region reported.

A video message of the resident of Naryn was sent out via social media that he and his family members refuse coronavirus treatment. He also said that his family’s health was deteriorating due to use of medicines.

«The Center for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Naryn district filed a complaint to the police about taking measures against the man. In November 2019, he left for Pakistan for daavat, and returned on March 15. He tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival,» the police said.

Three residents of Naryn, with whom the man was in contact, were also diagnosed with coronavirus.

Pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 280 «Violation of the sanitary-epidemiological rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. An investigation is underway.
