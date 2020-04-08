15:39
Children's Infectious Diseases Department closed for disinfection in Osh

Infectious Diseases Department of the Osh City Children’s Hospital is closed for disinfection. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, all employees of the department contracted coronavirus.

«Exact number of the infected personnel must be clarified. We transfer all patients to another department,» the minister told.

«We begin full sanitization of the building; it will take 3-4 days. We don’t know yet when we will open this hospital, we will look at the situation,» he said.

Sabirzhan Abdikarimov added that one of the buildings of the Osh Regional Hospital was temporarily repurposed into an infectious diseases department.

As of today, 32 medical workers have contracted coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 4 of them — in Bishkek, 20 — in Osh region, 7 — in Jalal-Abad, 1 — in Batken.
